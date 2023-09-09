The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are in Raleigh today to take on the NC State Wolfpack in one of those lovely noon ACC games. The 28 game regular season winning streak is on the line, but it’s merely a sidenote. The Wolfpack could very well be a tough and dangerous team, and with the predicted weather’s ability to make things unpredictable — it might be a strange afternoon.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, September 9 @ 12:00 PM EST

Where: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, North Carolina

How to watch: ABC or Watch ESPN app

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are a 7.5 point favorite against NC State with an over/under of 51. I’ve seen this line move up and back down a few times over the last couple of days, but it’s close to where it began at 7.

GAME THREAD

GAME NOTES

