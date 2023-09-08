Friday update below...

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 2-0 after thumping the Tennessee State Tigers in South Bend by a score of 56-3. The Irish are currently ranked #10 in the country and will now make the trip to Raleigh, North Carolina, to take on the NC State Wolfpack in an “ACC matchup” of sorts.

To be perfectly honest... this game is giving me and many other fans a little PTSD even after 7 years. The 2016 game in Raleigh was in the middle of a hurricane, and it was a game that Brian Kelly decided to throw the ball 37 times — and the Irish lost 10-3. While the 35-17 beatdown of NC State in 2017 offered some consolation — this game right here is the real demon.

So what’s the weather going to be like THIS time around? Well... there will certainly be a lot of moisture in the air, but no hurricane in sight.

It’s going to be HOT and it’s going to be HUMID on Saturday for the noon kickoff, but if you’re a Raleigh local it’s going to feel like it’s finally cooling off [insert wide eyes emoji because wtf y’all?].

UPDATES

Just a few days ago the threat for rain was real, but now with the game almost at hand, that threat is very much real.

There is a really good chance that this is a very wet game, and the rain could be pouring in buckets. While this won’t be the hurricane of 2016, much of the conditions on the field could be a lot like it was 7 years ago.

Lightning could become a huge factor in this game as well with major thunderstorm threats predicted around the 1:00 and 3:00 hours. With a noon start lightning delays could force the lights on in the stadium in the evening.

Cool.