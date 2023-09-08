Welcome to week two of the college football season — a week in which the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team finally gets to play a team from a Power 5 conference. So yeah... we might know a little bit more about the boys after their matchup against the NC State Wolfpack than the previous two wins.

The One Foot Down staff will be making their weekly picks on Tallysight all season long. While this will generally mean the number of games will be around 5-8, the actual number from week to week will be quite flexible.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, .

The full list of games for the staff to pick this week are:

Notre Dame VS NC State

Nebraska Cornhuskers VS Colorado Buffaloes

Texas A&M Aggies VS Miami Hurricanes

Iowa Hawkeyes VS Iowa State Cyclones

Alabama Crimson Tide VS Texas Longhorns

Wisconsin Badgers VS Washington State Cougars

Eastern Michigan Eagles VS Minnesota Golden Gophers

Oregon Ducks VS Texas Tech Red Raiders

Pittsburgh Panthers VS Cincinnati Bearcats

All of you can play along this week and for the rest of the season by dropping your picks in the comment section below.