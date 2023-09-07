Joshua, Jude, and Brendan rip open another party-size bag of Notre Dame podcast to put the Tennessee State game behind us and to preview the upcoming road matchup in Raleigh, North Carolina, against the NC State Wolfpack. In this episode:

HELLO!

Two stories - one a tragedy and one a victory. Such is life.

Instantly dialed into what happened in college football last week, and we start laying the ground for the rest of the show.

REVIEWS!

Wasting a legend.

Michigan can burn in hell (obviously).

Brendan lays out what Notre Dame is getting themselves into with this NC State team. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out the final conclusion... but the journey is always the best part.

The initial Earned 5-Star Podcast Top 20 Rankings (with Greg) are released and while we have a lot of explaining to do... we apologize to no one.

IOWA!!!!

A conversation about the LSU Tigers, Brian Kelly, and losing to the Florida State Seminoles. Another conversation about the Clemson Tigers and Dabo being Dabo.

GAME PICKS!

Another week without a strong handful of good games, but there are still some gems - and we’re picking them (yes this includes the Colorado Buffaloes VS the Nebraska Cornhuskers).

Good movies that make you feel like crap.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

Please RATE and REVIEW! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next Earned 5-Star Podcast.