Notre Dame Reacts: Let’s Talk About the ACC

For our third survey of the year, we've got four questions related to Saturday's game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

For our third survey of the year, we’ve got four questions related to Saturday’s game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

We’ve got our baseline “confidence” question, before launching into news that the ACC presidents voted to add Stanford, California and SMU to its ranks starting in 2024-25. While this is incredibly good news for Olympic sports, I’d imagine most of you will be thinking of this in terms of the impact on football. So what do you make of the move?

Next, we turn our attentions to a more immediate concern: What do you believe will be the result of Saturday’s game? If you’ve listened to the latest episode of The Earned Five Star Podcast, you know that all of us believe that Notre Dame will win handily. Do you share that sentiment? Let us know.

Finally, I’d like to know what you think of losing Matt Salerno to significant time due to an injury suffered during the Tennessee State. Salerno played 25 snaps — including six on the kick and punt return teams — in the first two games. The graduate student logged 225 snaps in 2022, with 88 of those coming on special teams. He also had 120 snaps in 2021, 52 in 2020 and 3 in 2019.

For contest, Tobias Merriweather has the most snaps among Irish wide receivers this year - 70. Braden Lenzy lead all receivers last year with 580 snaps and Kevin Austin Jr. was 2021’s leader among wideouts with 668.