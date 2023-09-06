 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notre Dame Football power rankings after a 2-0 start to the season

By Joshua Vowles
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 2-0 after walloping the Tennessee State Tigers 56-3, and are in mid-week prep for the next test... the NC State Wolfpack. I got a fresh new set of power rankings, so let’s GAS IT UP...

ONE — EVERYONE EATS

I’m not sure what the two game record is as Notre Dame, but the Irish have had 10 different offensive players score a touchdown over the last eight quarters with Audric Estime, Jadarian Price, and Jaden Greathouse tied for the lead with two a piece.

SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 02: Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Holden Staes (13) dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the college football game between the Tennessee State Tigers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish on September 2, 2023, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, IN.
TWO — NO TD 4 U

Through the first two games, the Notre Dame defense has yet to allow a touchdown (and no pick sixes against us either GRRREAT). Two lousy redzone field goals is all Notre Dame has given up this season. While Tennessee State earned their three points, Navy’s was of the Dino Babers cowardly fashion and might as well be a donut.

THREE — CROOTIN’

Remember those 10 different players that scored touchdown for the Irish this season? Yeah, well 7 of them are from the freshman and sophomore classes. It’s a fantastic combination of solid recruiting, coaching, and finding a way to get the youngsters involved quickly with the program. Hats off to Marcus Freeman, Gerad Parker, and the rest of the offensive staff for this stat that Irish fans have screamed about for years.

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 02: Gi'Bran Payne #3 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs for a touchdown after a pass from Steve Angeli #18 (not pictured) against the Tennessee State Tigers during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium on September 02, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana.
FOUR — SAMMY HEISMAN

Sam Hartman was able to sit back and hang during the second half of the Tennessee State game (which was nice and we’ll get that in a bit). Before he did, however, he improved his season stat line to 33-40 for 445 yards and 6 touchdowns with 0 interceptions — and don’t forget his flipping TD run.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Hartman’s Heisman odds are at +1400 right now which puts him at fourth overall — behind Caleb Williams, Jordan Travis, and Michael Penix.

FIVE — STEVE ANGELI

We finally got a half of football from the backup quarterback that wasn’t because the starter went down with an injury. Bravo to Marcus Freeman, Gerad Parker, and Gino Guidugli for making this happen. And bravo to Steve Angeli for a two game stat line of 9-12 132 yards and 2 touchdowns with 0 interceptions.

BOTTOM TWO

No negativity needed for Notre Dame here... but how about a couple of famous coaches? Absolutely.

  • Brian Kelly. There are many reasons why — even if we just needed the LSU but-whooping from this weekend.
  • Dabo Swinney. Stubborn and full of shit. Duke blasting them by three touchdowns was nothing short of awesome.

NEXT UP

On the road to a hurricaneless Raleigh, North Carolina (we think).

