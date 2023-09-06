Notre Dame Football power rankings after a 2-0 start to the season

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 2-0 after walloping the Tennessee State Tigers 56-3, and are in mid-week prep for the next test... the NC State Wolfpack. I got a fresh new set of power rankings, so let’s GAS IT UP...

ONE — EVERYONE EATS

I’m not sure what the two game record is as Notre Dame, but the Irish have had 10 different offensive players score a touchdown over the last eight quarters with Audric Estime, Jadarian Price, and Jaden Greathouse tied for the lead with two a piece.

TWO — NO TD 4 U

Through the first two games, the Notre Dame defense has yet to allow a touchdown (and no pick sixes against us either GRRREAT). Two lousy redzone field goals is all Notre Dame has given up this season. While Tennessee State earned their three points, Navy’s was of the Dino Babers cowardly fashion and might as well be a donut.

THREE — CROOTIN’

Remember those 10 different players that scored touchdown for the Irish this season? Yeah, well 7 of them are from the freshman and sophomore classes. It’s a fantastic combination of solid recruiting, coaching, and finding a way to get the youngsters involved quickly with the program. Hats off to Marcus Freeman, Gerad Parker, and the rest of the offensive staff for this stat that Irish fans have screamed about for years.

FOUR — SAMMY HEISMAN

Sam Hartman was able to sit back and hang during the second half of the Tennessee State game (which was nice and we’ll get that in a bit). Before he did, however, he improved his season stat line to 33-40 for 445 yards and 6 touchdowns with 0 interceptions — and don’t forget his flipping TD run.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Hartman’s Heisman odds are at +1400 right now which puts him at fourth overall — behind Caleb Williams, Jordan Travis, and Michael Penix.

FIVE — STEVE ANGELI

We finally got a half of football from the backup quarterback that wasn’t because the starter went down with an injury. Bravo to Marcus Freeman, Gerad Parker, and Gino Guidugli for making this happen. And bravo to Steve Angeli for a two game stat line of 9-12 132 yards and 2 touchdowns with 0 interceptions.

Everyone is saying it pic.twitter.com/mmPFjcgVKW — Brendan (@verypiratey) September 2, 2023

BOTTOM TWO

No negativity needed for Notre Dame here... but how about a couple of famous coaches? Absolutely.

Brian Kelly. There are many reasons why — even if we just needed the LSU but-whooping from this weekend.

Dabo Swinney. Stubborn and full of shit. Duke blasting them by three touchdowns was nothing short of awesome.

Klubnik's play, the drops, poor blocking...all of that pales in comparison to the awful play calling of Clemson's offense last night https://t.co/t8J7FH7Zdf pic.twitter.com/nnQFqDCAYx — Brendan (@verypiratey) September 5, 2023

NEXT UP

On the road to a hurricaneless Raleigh, North Carolina (we think).