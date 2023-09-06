The 2-0 Notre Dame Fighting Irish head south to take on the NC State Wolfpack in a game that many are saying is the first real test of the 2023 Notre Dame football season. The Irish have yet to allow a touchdown this year, so maybe that will happen on Saturday — or maybe it won’t happen.

The real key here for the Irish is to continue to build on what they’ve been successful at on both sides of the ball, and that’s efficiency — keeping mistakes to a bare minimum and letting the talent sort itself out.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, September 9 @ 12:00 PM EST

Where: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, North Carolina

How to watch: ABC or Watch ESPN app

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are a 7.5 point favorite against NC State with an over/under of 51. I’ve seen this line move up and back down a few times over the last couple of days, but it’s close to where it began at 7.

GAME NOTES

Official game notes from Notre Dame: