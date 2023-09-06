How’d We Do Last Week?

As a refresher, I feature the most interesting, most wildly inaccurate, and most accurate takes for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the previous week. Let’s get started!

Most Wild Inaccurate

Sorry Goldrush.....Takes were all very solid last week, but being 44 points away will get you the nod. The context was accurate, but the numbers were sadly off!

Most Interesting

The creativity and also the deliciousness of cfarris each week is what keeps me writing these every week.

Most Accurate

Angeli with over 100 yards and 2 TDS sealed the deal to Onward. Also 3 running backs all went for over 50 (including receiving) and 1 TD each. Those were SPOT on.

And now onto the takes for this week’s matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the NC State Wolfpack

Cold Take

Jayden Thomas has over 7 catches

Thomas is clearly the go to man for Sam Hartman this year. He leads the team in both receptions and yards so far. This is the first real test for the WRs and Hartman will lean heavily on Thomas early in this game. I don’t think he will put up huge yardage numbers, but will make clutch catches and consistently move the chains. Thomas has turned into a reliable receiver and he’s caught every target thrown his way this year. The chemistry will only continue to grow as Thomas will have the best game of his career.

Hot Take

Jaylen Sneed has 2 sacks

Sneed has looked very explosive coming off the edge, but hasn’t been able to get home yet. This game, I expect Notre Dame to have someone spy Brennan Armstrong to keep him in the pocket. The receivers also had a hard time getting any real separation last week, and I don’t expect that to change this week. This extra time will allow Sneed to get home and make some game changing plays. He is very close, and this is the week he gets unleashed.

Bonus Holy Cross Take

OUR Holy Cross Crusaders will be leading Boston College at half time

While I don’t know if the Crusaders will pull off their THIRD straight win over an FBS team, I think this one is very close. If only there was someone onsite who could personally turn the tide and will the crusaders to victory......

Big Announcement! I will be returnig to the East Coast to watch the Crusaders take on Boston College.



This is my super bowl. Please see below for my Saturday morning plans. https://t.co/NC5AMcLR1Z — Philip G OFD (@Philip__G) September 5, 2023

THAT IS ME I WILL BE IN CHESTNUT HILL AND WILL WILL THE CRUSADERS TO VICTORY PERSONALLY!! HC 27 BC 24. LFG

Your Takes: Please leave your takes below (hot, cold medium-any temp). I will feature the Top Takes next week. GO IRISH!