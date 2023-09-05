The Notre Dame Fighting Irish started the 2023 college football season ranked #13 in both the Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25. After two weeks of play, the rankings have been updated, and the Irish have moved up in both polls.

The Coaches have Notre Dame at #11 and the AP Top 25 puts them at #10.

The Coaches still have the Clemson Tigers ranked ahead of the Duke Blue Devils... so we can go ahead and throw that poll in the dumpster fire from hell that it came from.

Irish opponents that appear in the AP Top 25 are:

#5 Ohio State Buckeyes

#6 USC Trojans

#21 Duke Blue Devils

#25 Clemson Tigers

Irish opponents that received votes in the AP Top 25 this week are:

Despite two weeks of play from all over the country, I still think it’s a tough call to rank these teams. There isn’t a lot of evidence of anything from anyone that is remotely solid. And yet... I love the polls and anyone that says they shouldn’t exist isn’t having any fun.