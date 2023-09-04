On Monday, Marcus Freeman took to the podium for his weekly press conference to preview Saturday’s game. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish go on the road this week to travel to Raleigh, North Carolina, to take on Dave Doeren and the NC State Wolfpack. After two fairly easy matchups, Notre Dame is preparing to take on a tougher task with NC State and quarterback Brennan Armstrong.

Notre Dame has won 28 straight regular season games against ACC opponents and 32 out of the last 33. Irish dominance over the ACC for the past six years has been a point of pride for the program and for the fanbase. From time to time, the head coach is asked about such things, and Freeman got the question on Monday. His response was about what anyone should expect — reverence for the streak combined with respect for the next opponent.

The majority of those wins before I was here. But I think it speaks to Notre Dame and the football program and the players that attracts. And really the excellence in our program, right? And over history. Again, I didn’t know that number, but that’s a lot. And that spans over many years, and credit to the coaches, and to coach (Brian) Kelly that had the majority of those wins, right, and that what he’s done here. So we have to just focus on this one, man. I’m not trying to give you a coach speak, but this is the one that’s important.

Every streak is meant to be broken — just ask the 2007 Irish football team when they lost to Navy for the first time in 43 years. It’s hard to imagine this streak lasting several more years, but until it does end, we will definitely hear more and more about it — and so will Notre Dame’s opponents.

Freeman touched on a number of issues in the presser, and you can watch it in its entirety in the player below.