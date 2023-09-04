The Notre Dame Fighting Irish released the depth charts for Saturday’s road game against the NC State Wolfpack.

OFFENSE

2023 ND OFFENSE DEPTH CHART WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB 83 Jayden Thomas 76 Joe Alt 78 Pat Coogan 52 Zeke Correll 50 Rocco Spindler 54 Blake Fisher 88 Mitchell Evans 5 Tobias Merriweather 4 Chris Tyree 7 Audric Estime 10 Sam Hartman 16 Deion Colzie 79 Tosh Baker 74 Billy Schrauth 70 Ashton Craig 73 Andrew Kristofic 59 Aamil Wagner 85 Holden Staes 17 Rico Flores 19 Jaden Greathouse 3 Gi'Bran Payne 18 Steve Angeli - - - - - - 38 Sherwood Davis - - OR 24 Jadarian Price - - - - - - - - - - OR 22 Devyn Ford - - - - - - - - - - OR 12 Jeremiyah Love -

Injuries have moved the depth chart around a little bit wide receiver Matt Salerno suffered a lower leg injury and will be out for an extended period of time. Although running back Devyn Ford is still listed on the depth chart, he suffered a concussion on Saturday and is in concussion protocol at the moment. Everything else remains intact.

DEFENSE

2023 ND DEFENSE DEPTH CHART VYPER DT DT SDE WILL MIKE ROVER CB LS RS CB VYPER DT DT SDE WILL MIKE ROVER CB LS RS CB 12 Jordan Botelho 56 Howard Cross 99 Rylie Mills 1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste 8 Marist Liufau 27 J.D. Bertrand 24 Jack Kiser 5 Cam Hart 2 D.J. Brown 0 Xavier Watts 20 Ben Morrison 44 Junior Tuihalamaka 97 Gabe Rubio 47 Jason Onye OR 31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah 23 Jaiden Ausberry 34 Drayk Bowen 3 Jaylen Sneed 7 Jayden Mickey OR 4 Antonia Carter OR 11 Ramon Henderson 29 Christian Gray 40 Josh Burnham - 42 Donovan Hinish 40 Josh Burnham - - - - OR 13 Thomas Harper - OR 6 Clarence Lewis

Gabe Rubio’s injury has pushed Aidan Keannaaina up the depth chart, and it also has Donovan Hinish at both interior positions. The rest of the depth chart remains intact — especially the massive amount of “OR” at both safety positions.

SPECIAL TEAMS

2023 ND SPECIAL TEAMS DEPTH CHART KO PK P LS HOLDER PR KR KO PK P LS HOLDER PR KR 32 Spencer Shrader 32 Spencer Shrader 14 Bryce McPherson 65 Michael Vinson 16 Dylan Devezin 2 Chris Tyree 24 Jadarian Price 92 Zac Yoakam 92 Zac Yoakam 43 Ben Krimm 51 Rino Monteforte 14 Bryce McFerson 7 Jayden Mickey 12 Jeremiyah Love

This is where Matt Salerno’s injury also has a major impact. Jayden Mickey will now backup Chris Tyree as the punt returner, and now Jadarian Price and Jeremiyah Love will be back to return kicks.