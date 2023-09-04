The Notre Dame Fighting Irish released the depth charts for Saturday’s road game against the NC State Wolfpack.
OFFENSE
2023 ND OFFENSE DEPTH CHART
|WR
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|TE
|WR
|WR
|RB
|QB
|WR
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|TE
|WR
|WR
|RB
|QB
|83 Jayden Thomas
|76 Joe Alt
|78 Pat Coogan
|52 Zeke Correll
|50 Rocco Spindler
|54 Blake Fisher
|88 Mitchell Evans
|5 Tobias Merriweather
|4 Chris Tyree
|7 Audric Estime
|10 Sam Hartman
|16 Deion Colzie
|79 Tosh Baker
|74 Billy Schrauth
|70 Ashton Craig
|73 Andrew Kristofic
|59 Aamil Wagner
|85 Holden Staes
|17 Rico Flores
|19 Jaden Greathouse
|3 Gi'Bran Payne
|18 Steve Angeli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|38 Sherwood Davis
|-
|-
|OR 24 Jadarian Price
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|OR 22 Devyn Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|OR 12 Jeremiyah Love
|-
Injuries have moved the depth chart around a little bit wide receiver Matt Salerno suffered a lower leg injury and will be out for an extended period of time. Although running back Devyn Ford is still listed on the depth chart, he suffered a concussion on Saturday and is in concussion protocol at the moment. Everything else remains intact.
DEFENSE
2023 ND DEFENSE DEPTH CHART
|VYPER
|DT
|DT
|SDE
|WILL
|MIKE
|ROVER
|CB
|LS
|RS
|CB
|VYPER
|DT
|DT
|SDE
|WILL
|MIKE
|ROVER
|CB
|LS
|RS
|CB
|12 Jordan Botelho
|56 Howard Cross
|99 Rylie Mills
|1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste
|8 Marist Liufau
|27 J.D. Bertrand
|24 Jack Kiser
|5 Cam Hart
|2 D.J. Brown
|0 Xavier Watts
|20 Ben Morrison
|44 Junior Tuihalamaka
|97 Gabe Rubio
|47 Jason Onye
|OR 31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah
|23 Jaiden Ausberry
|34 Drayk Bowen
|3 Jaylen Sneed
|7 Jayden Mickey
|OR 4 Antonia Carter
|OR 11 Ramon Henderson
|29 Christian Gray
|40 Josh Burnham
|-
|42 Donovan Hinish
|40 Josh Burnham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|OR 13 Thomas Harper
|-
|OR 6 Clarence Lewis
Gabe Rubio’s injury has pushed Aidan Keannaaina up the depth chart, and it also has Donovan Hinish at both interior positions. The rest of the depth chart remains intact — especially the massive amount of “OR” at both safety positions.
SPECIAL TEAMS
2023 ND SPECIAL TEAMS DEPTH CHART
|KO
|PK
|P
|LS
|HOLDER
|PR
|KR
|KO
|PK
|P
|LS
|HOLDER
|PR
|KR
|32 Spencer Shrader
|32 Spencer Shrader
|14 Bryce McPherson
|65 Michael Vinson
|16 Dylan Devezin
|2 Chris Tyree
|24 Jadarian Price
|92 Zac Yoakam
|92 Zac Yoakam
|43 Ben Krimm
|51 Rino Monteforte
|14 Bryce McFerson
|7 Jayden Mickey
|12 Jeremiyah Love
This is where Matt Salerno’s injury also has a major impact. Jayden Mickey will now backup Chris Tyree as the punt returner, and now Jadarian Price and Jeremiyah Love will be back to return kicks.
Loading comments...