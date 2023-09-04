The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are now 2-0 after Saturday’s beatdown of the Tennessee State Tigers, 56-3. The Irish looked dominant in that win as well as the week zero victory over the Navy Midshipmen.

Now things get a little different for Notre Dame this week with an ACC road trip to take on the NC State Wolfpack in Raleigh, North Carolina. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a 7 point favorite over NC State with an over/under of 50.5.

The Wolfpack were last seen on Thursday against the UConn Huskies in a 24-14 game that never suggested NC State was anything more than a mid-level team this season. Despite the low 7 point spread, the Irish are a 78% favorite to win according to ESPN’s FPI matchup predictor.

Get ready for an early Saturday this week as this game is a noon kickoff on ABC.