The Notre Dame Fighting Irish finally get a chance to redeem themselves after last week’s debacle as they are on the road to take on the Duke Blue Devils. Notre Dame has plenty to prove on the field — but will they?

Notre Dame has a 29-game regular season winning streak over ACC opponents on the line. They also have the entire postseason on the line. While it’s still early, there’s nothing of real value to suggest the Irish are out of the playoff hunt. Each and every game moving forward is now a sudden-death scenario for the CFB Playoff — here comes the first round.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, September 30 @ 7:30 PM EST

Where: Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, North Carolina

How to watch: ABC and Watch ESPN app

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 5.5 point favorites over the Blue Devils with an over/under of 52.

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter (or if you’re a weirdo and really want to call it X) for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.

GAME NOTES

Official game notes from Notre Dame: