 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GAME THREAD: #9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS #17 Duke Blue Devils

Bouncing back

By Joshua Vowles
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 23 Ohio State at Notre Dame Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish finally get a chance to redeem themselves after last week’s debacle as they are on the road to take on the Duke Blue Devils. Notre Dame has plenty to prove on the field — but will they?

Notre Dame has a 29-game regular season winning streak over ACC opponents on the line. They also have the entire postseason on the line. While it’s still early, there’s nothing of real value to suggest the Irish are out of the playoff hunt. Each and every game moving forward is now a sudden-death scenario for the CFB Playoff — here comes the first round.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, September 30 @ 7:30 PM EST
Where: Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, North Carolina
How to watch: ABC and Watch ESPN app

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 5.5 point favorites over the Blue Devils with an over/under of 52.

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter (or if you’re a weirdo and really want to call it X) for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.

GAME NOTES

Official game notes from Notre Dame:

In This Stream

2023 Notre Dame Football: Duke Blue Devils Week

View all 15 stories

More From One Foot Down

Loading comments...