Welcome to five of the college football season and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 4-1 and ranked #11 in the country. This week they travel to Durham, North Carolina, to take on the #17 Duke Blue Devils. ESPN’s College Gameday will be there, so if the Irish react the CORRECT way to last week’s loss to Ohio State... everyone should know about it (even if they don’t care).

The One Foot Down staff will be making their weekly picks on Tallysight all season long. While this will generally mean the number of games will be around 5-8, the actual number from week to week will be quite flexible.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a 3 point home underdog to Ohio State with an over/under of 55.5.

The full list of games for the staff to pick this week are:

Notre Dame VS Duke

Utah Utes VS Oregon State Beavers

Kansas Jayhawks VS Texas Longhorns

Ole Miss Rebels VS LSU Tigers

Eastern Michigan VS Central Michigan

Clemson Tigers VS Syracuse Orange

USC Trojans VS Colorado Buffaloes

Texas A&M Aggies VS Arkansas Razorbacks

All of you can play along this week and for the rest of the season by dropping your picks in the comment section below.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.