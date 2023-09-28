When, where, and how to watch Notre Dame VS Duke

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have a tough test ahead of them after last Saturday’s brutal loss to Ohio State. The Irish go on the road to take on the undefeated Duke Blue Devils — but that’s not the tough test.

Notre Dame has to move past anything and everything from the loss to the Buckeyes, and lock in to what they still have in front of them. The Irish are still very much in the college football playoff race because it’s ridiculous to think otherwise — there’s too much football left on the table. They’ll have to go undefeated the rest of the way, and that will require an immense amount of focus and determination. How they play against Duke (win or lose) could tell the tale for the rest of the season.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, September 30 @ 7:30 PM EST

Where: Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, North Carolina

How to watch: ABC and Watch ESPN app

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 5.5 point favorites over the Blue Devils with an over/under of 52.

GAME NOTES

Official game notes from Notre Dame: