This week the Notre Dame Fighting Irish travel to Durham, North Carolina, to take on the undefeated Duke Blue Devils in a prime time game inside Wallace Wade Stadium. It feels like anytime the Irish travel to the Carolinas, we should all be expecting some type of storm cell headed that way to wreak havoc on the game.

In the words of Lee Corso, who will be there on Saturday as part of ESPN’s College Gameday coverage, NOT SO FAST MY FRIEND!’

It’s going to be a fantastically nice day to tailgate for a college football game. We’re almost to October, so I would like to see a little bit more of a nip in the air, but ND is south of the Ohio River and we should all just be thankful for warm and pleasant.

As far as the game is concerned, the temps will drop a little bit, which should create fantastic football weather under the lights.