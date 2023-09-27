One Foot Down Reacts: Which Notre Dame Player Should Be a Bigger Star?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Notre Dame fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We’ve back after a one-week hiatus with four burning questions following the loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The first is our baseline question, which challenges you to take a holistic view of the football program — not just the wins and losses on the field, but the general health. What is your confidence in the direction that you perceive the Notre Dame football program heading?

The second is pretty straightforward; Do you think Marcus Freeman’s coaching cost Notre Dame its signature win of 2023?

The third asks you to look into your crystal ball. With games still remaining against the Duke Blue Devils, Louisville Cardinals, USC Trojans and Clemson Tigers, do you think it’s likely that Notre Dame will drop another regular season win? (Feel free to call your shot in the comments section.)

The fourth asks you to presume Notre Dame has ineffectual coaching on either the offensive or defensive sides of the ledger. Which player do you think could be having a better season, but isn’t getting the looks, the touches or the matchups that could propel him into five-star status?

