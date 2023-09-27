How’d We Do Last Week?

Now. Bear with me. I am still in pain and wounded. Last week was a tough one for everyone involved. But, like Bill Belichick once said, “WE’RE ON TO (Duke)”. As I normally feature takes on here, it would have been simply too painful to read through the comments when we were so young and innocent. However, that is not to say I am pessimistic, but like the fighting Irish, have a fire lit under me. Confidence is flowing and the takes will be HOT AND SPICY YA’LL. Everyone do your part. This is all of us.....

And now onto the takes for this week’s matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Duke Blue Devils

Cold Take

Notre Dame Defense hold Riley Leonard to 50% completion and under 50 yards rushing

Leonard is a big upside quarterback with tons of physical tools....there is simply no denying that.

Duke QB Riley Leonard breaks off a 44 yard touchdown run ‍



Breaks a tackle behind the line of scrimmage, accelerates downfield and maintains body control along the sideline pic.twitter.com/Vh2kwS2QBd — Matt Hicks (@TheFF_Educator) September 5, 2023

He possesses the unique ability to shed tacklers and always keep his feet going forward. As a passer, he is still pretty raw, but has a big arm. He has struggled at times with accuracy and doesn’t necessarily have the top end playmakers to dominate 50/50 type balls. ND’s corners are going to be massive in this game as the LBs will be spying Leonard all game. This will hopefully keep him in the pocket and allow plays from the interior defensive line. The end goal is to make Leonard as uncomfortable as possible and force errant throws against elite cornerback play. Cam Hart has been solid this year, but needs to step and and make a game changing play early on. The defense failed the end of game test last week and they will play angry and get after Leonard early and often.

Hot Take

Notre Dame wins by 17 + Points

Duke is a very good football team and Mike Elko is a great coach. However, I think they are a bit inflated right now due to a weak schedule and an abysmal performance by the Clemson Tigers in week 1. Riley Leonard is definitely a threat running the ball, but ND will have a plan for that and have fared extremely well vs. mobile quarterbacks so far. Look for Liufau and Kiser to be spying Leonard all game and the corners to lock things up. They key here will be the safeties making plays......We saw them step up against NC State with a “similar” qb style, and took the ball away constantly. Finally, if you look at the Clemson score, it looked like a route....however, the numbers tell a much different story...(also give me a follow if you’re not folks)

Against Duke...Clemson had:

-2 lost fumbles

-1 int

-2 missed fgs

-2 failed 4th down conversions

-QB who completed 27 passes for ONLY 207 yards

-Ran for 214 yards (good stat)

-Opposing QB who completed 50% of passes for under 200 yards and no tds.



ND will win by 2+ TDs. — Philip G OFD (@Philip__G) September 26, 2023

This is a get right spot in a big big moment for the Irish. Will they answer the bell? I sure as shit think so.

Your Takes: Please leave your takes below (hot, cold medium-any temp). I will feature the Top Takes next week. GO IRISH!