Earned 5-Star Podcast: Notre Dame ran home to momma VS Ohio State and now we Duke

Joshua, Jude, Brendan, and some of Greg wipe away the tears of sadness to ride this hot pod to a secret meeting room to discuss Notre Dame’s loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes AND preview the upcoming game against the Duke Blue Devils. In this episode:
- HELLO!
- Our listeners are awesome and should spread the Earned 5-Star gospel.
- Joshua’s ominous moment with Oak became the reality.
- SO... let’s get into everything about the Ohio State game.
- The final minutes.
- Playing scared versus playing conservatively - is there a difference?
- Joshua and Brendan have an argument.
- When it’s tough you do what you know.
- Who’s fault is it?
- The vibes in the stadium and around campus were immaculate until they weren’t.
- Hello Duke.
- Does Brendan think that Duke actually stinks?
- Big night in Wallace-Wade.
- Greg Flammang ambushes the show.
- Lots of Greg thoghts.
- The E5-Star Top 20.
- Game picks.
And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.
