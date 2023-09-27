The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will need to get up off of the mat this week after the crushing loss to Ohio State as they travel south to go up against the Duke Blue Devils in a prime time matchup.
On Monday, Marcus Freeman got back in front of the media to take more fire about the Buckeye game — but also to turn the page for Duke. The depth charts that were released are unchanged from last week, but there will likely be something different on the field.
OFFENSE
2023 ND OFFENSE DEPTH CHART
|WR
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|TE
|WR
|WR
|RB
|QB
|WR
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|TE
|WR
|WR
|RB
|QB
|83 Jayden Thomas
|76 Joe Alt
|78 Pat Coogan
|52 Zeke Correll
|50 Rocco Spindler
|54 Blake Fisher
|88 Mitchell Evans
|5 Tobias Merriweather
|4 Chris Tyree
|7 Audric Estime
|10 Sam Hartman
|16 Deion Colzie
|79 Tosh Baker
|74 Billy Schrauth
|70 Ashton Craig
|73 Andrew Kristofic
|59 Aamil Wagner
|85 Holden Staes
|17 Rico Flores
|19 Jaden Greathouse
|3 Gi'Bran Payne
|18 Steve Angeli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|38 Sherwood Davis
|-
|-
|OR 24 Jadarian Price
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|OR 22 Devyn Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|OR 12 Jeremiyah Love
|-
The injury report Freeman gave on Monday was entirely about the wide receivers. Deion Colzie is going to be out for a few weeks for some knee issues, and Jayden Thomas is questionable at the moment with a hammy. So... against Duke the Irish may have to dip a lot more into their young wide receiver bowl for some production.
DEFENSE
2023 ND DEFENSE DEPTH CHART
|VYPER
|DT
|DT
|SDE
|WILL
|MIKE
|ROVER
|CB
|LS
|RS
|CB
|VYPER
|DT
|DT
|SDE
|WILL
|MIKE
|ROVER
|CB
|LS
|RS
|CB
|12 Jordan Botelho
|56 Howard Cross
|99 Rylie Mills
|1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste
|8 Marist Liufau
|27 J.D. Bertrand
|24 Jack Kiser
|5 Cam Hart
|2 D.J. Brown
|0 Xavier Watts
|20 Ben Morrison
|44 Junior Tuihalamaka
|92 Aidan Keannaaina
|47 Jason Onye
|OR 31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah
|23 Jaiden Ausberry
|34 Drayk Bowen
|3 Jaylen Sneed
|7 Jayden Mickey
|OR 4 Antonia Carter
|OR 11 Ramon Henderson
|29 Christian Gray
|40 Josh Burnham
|41 Donovan Hinish
|41 Donovan Hinish
|40 Josh Burnham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|OR 13 Thomas Harper
|-
|OR 6 Clarence Lewis
With the way Duke runs Riley Leonard, we should probably expect more nickel than last week — even as the Irish used nickel quite a bit against the Buckeyes. So what does that mean... a lot of Thomas Harper in on the play (probably like he was against NC State).
SPECIAL TEAMS
2023 ND SPECIAL TEAMS DEPTH CHART
|KO
|PK
|P
|LS
|HOLDER
|PR
|KR
|KO
|PK
|P
|LS
|HOLDER
|PR
|KR
|32 Spencer Shrader
|32 Spencer Shrader
|14 Bryce McPherson
|65 Michael Vinson
|14 Bryce McFerson
|2 Chris Tyree
|22 Devyn Ford
|92 Zac Yoakam
|92 Zac Yoakam
|43 Ben Krimm
|51 Rino Monteforte
|-
|7 Jayden Mickey
|24 Jadarian Price
So... I lied. The depth chart did change. Punter Bryce McFerson is now the new holder because Spencer Shrader is more comfortable with him. Hopefully this means more made field goals. Maybe.
Loading comments...