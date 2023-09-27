The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will need to get up off of the mat this week after the crushing loss to Ohio State as they travel south to go up against the Duke Blue Devils in a prime time matchup.

On Monday, Marcus Freeman got back in front of the media to take more fire about the Buckeye game — but also to turn the page for Duke. The depth charts that were released are unchanged from last week, but there will likely be something different on the field.

OFFENSE

2023 ND OFFENSE DEPTH CHART WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB 83 Jayden Thomas 76 Joe Alt 78 Pat Coogan 52 Zeke Correll 50 Rocco Spindler 54 Blake Fisher 88 Mitchell Evans 5 Tobias Merriweather 4 Chris Tyree 7 Audric Estime 10 Sam Hartman 16 Deion Colzie 79 Tosh Baker 74 Billy Schrauth 70 Ashton Craig 73 Andrew Kristofic 59 Aamil Wagner 85 Holden Staes 17 Rico Flores 19 Jaden Greathouse 3 Gi'Bran Payne 18 Steve Angeli - - - - - - 38 Sherwood Davis - - OR 24 Jadarian Price - - - - - - - - - - OR 22 Devyn Ford - - - - - - - - - - OR 12 Jeremiyah Love -

The injury report Freeman gave on Monday was entirely about the wide receivers. Deion Colzie is going to be out for a few weeks for some knee issues, and Jayden Thomas is questionable at the moment with a hammy. So... against Duke the Irish may have to dip a lot more into their young wide receiver bowl for some production.

DEFENSE

2023 ND DEFENSE DEPTH CHART VYPER DT DT SDE WILL MIKE ROVER CB LS RS CB VYPER DT DT SDE WILL MIKE ROVER CB LS RS CB 12 Jordan Botelho 56 Howard Cross 99 Rylie Mills 1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste 8 Marist Liufau 27 J.D. Bertrand 24 Jack Kiser 5 Cam Hart 2 D.J. Brown 0 Xavier Watts 20 Ben Morrison 44 Junior Tuihalamaka 92 Aidan Keannaaina 47 Jason Onye OR 31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah 23 Jaiden Ausberry 34 Drayk Bowen 3 Jaylen Sneed 7 Jayden Mickey OR 4 Antonia Carter OR 11 Ramon Henderson 29 Christian Gray 40 Josh Burnham 41 Donovan Hinish 41 Donovan Hinish 40 Josh Burnham - - - - OR 13 Thomas Harper - OR 6 Clarence Lewis

With the way Duke runs Riley Leonard, we should probably expect more nickel than last week — even as the Irish used nickel quite a bit against the Buckeyes. So what does that mean... a lot of Thomas Harper in on the play (probably like he was against NC State).

SPECIAL TEAMS

2023 ND SPECIAL TEAMS DEPTH CHART KO PK P LS HOLDER PR KR KO PK P LS HOLDER PR KR 32 Spencer Shrader 32 Spencer Shrader 14 Bryce McPherson 65 Michael Vinson 14 Bryce McFerson 2 Chris Tyree 22 Devyn Ford 92 Zac Yoakam 92 Zac Yoakam 43 Ben Krimm 51 Rino Monteforte - 7 Jayden Mickey 24 Jadarian Price

So... I lied. The depth chart did change. Punter Bryce McFerson is now the new holder because Spencer Shrader is more comfortable with him. Hopefully this means more made field goals. Maybe.