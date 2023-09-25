Opening Odds: Notre Dame is favored to beat Duke in Durham

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish blew a chance to finally smash a few of its stereotypes last Saturday against Ohio State. As disappointing as that all was, there is another big test for the Irish this week as they travel to Durham, North Carolina, to take on the Duke Blue Devils.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a 5.5 point favorite over Duke with an over/under of 52.

Duke is making believers out of a lot of people around the country, and it all started with the season-opening win over the Clemson Tigers — a beatdown on the scoreboard despite Clemson’s total yardage offensive numbers (yard points). While Duke quarterback, Riley Leonard, has been a huge part of the Blue Devil’s success, Mike Elko’s defensive influence on this program can’t be undersold as Duke is only giving up 8.8 points per game — which is 4th in the country.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.