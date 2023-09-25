Notre Dame VS Ohio State: Overreactions

There were definitely reactions.

On Saturday night, as we all painfully know, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish came up literally inches shy of defeating Ohio State and exorcising that demon. However, that didn’t happen. What did happen, like in most games, were reactions and overreactions to what happened before, during, and after the game. Let’s take a look at a few that I noticed so then we can fully move on and prepare to go 11-1 (he says hopefully).

ND vs OSU: Overreactions Online

According to a projection from @VividSeats, the crowd at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday will be 40% Ohio State fans: https://t.co/YgzIx2qrM1 — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) September 22, 2023

The first one here was just a completely wrong prediction that came out of nowhere. The stadium was probably at worst a 75/25 split. Yes, the red popped in the crowd, but it was a LOUD and very pro-Irish crowd. It was nothing like Georgia in 2017 or Nebraska in 2000. We had home field advantage for sure, and I also didn’t trust projections from a ticket provider that is twice-removed as the official ticketing partner of the University.

YOU HAD THIS FUCKING GAME WON SEVERAL TIMES SEVERAL FUCKING TIMES HOW DO YOU FUCKING BLOW IT LIKE THAT UNSERIOUS FUCKING TEAM UNSERIOUS FUCKING PROGRAM — Tony Battalio (@tonybattalio16) September 24, 2023

For this one, I want to say I am not blaming the anger or frustration because I felt the same way, and even the first part of this tweet is accurate. The Irish did have it won and blew it, there is absolutely no denying that. But the fact that game was how it was proves we are a serious team and a program, it was just an overall failure down the stretch when it was needed.

Ryan Day vs Lou Holtz. New rivalry UNLOCKED. pic.twitter.com/ziSvRrBWCw — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 24, 2023

For this one, this goes to HARD GUY CREATINE LOVER OF THE WEEK Ryan Day. It’s all just such a weird flex that pissed me off and then has made me laugh since. I don’t really have anything else besides that.

Onto Duke.