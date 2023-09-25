Before Notre Dame finally lost to Ohio State while only having 10 players on the field for the final two defensive plays, ESPN announced that College Gameday will be traveling to Durham, North Carolina, to cover the Fighting Irish against the Duke Blue Devils.

Of course Notre dame haters are going to lose their minds about ESPN’s decision to be at a Notre Dame game two weeks in a row, but that would insulting to what Duke’s done this season under head coach Mike Elko.

While week 5 has some sneaky good matchups, the only other ranked versus ranked games on the ESPN family of networks is:

This will be the first time Gameday will travel to Durham for the Duke Blue Devils, and could be a fantastic way for the Irish to bounce back from last week.