It will probably be a decade before Notre Dame fans will finally get over Saturday night’s 17-14 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes, but life and college football move on right away. The AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll released the newest set of rankings on Sunday, and the Irish fell just a few spots in the AP Top 25 to #11 — still ranked ahead of the Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, and 4-0 Oklahoma Sooners.

Ohio State rises to #4 in the AP Top 25, and combined with the minimal drop for Notre Dame, it shows the level of respect by the voters for both teams and the game that was just played in South Bend.

Notre Dame now travels to North Carolina to take on the up and coming Duke Blue Devils who check in at #17 in the AP Top 25.

The USC Trojans are the only other ranked Irish opponent, and they come in at #8. The Louisville Cardinals and Clemson Tigers both received votes this week, but come next week, we could see Louisville ranked while Clemson has no votes. Wild.