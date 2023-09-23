Everything that could be said about Notre Dame VS Ohio State has already been said. Now all we have left is a hell of a long day to wait for the kickoff and a big truth bomb.

Of course there’s another way to look at it... with ESPN’s College Gameday on campus we get an early start on what could be one of the best nights inside Notre Dame Stadium in a long time — even better than 2018 against Michigan (those fucks).

Let’s party.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, September 23 @ 7:30 PM EST

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

How to watch: NBC and Peacock app

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 3.5 point underdogs to the Buckeyes with an over/under of 55.5.

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter (or if you’re a weirdo and really want to call it X) for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.

GAME NOTES

Official game notes from Notre Dame: