Welcome to week four of the college football season — a week in which the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team is on the biggest stage in the country as they play host to the Ohio State Buckeyes and ESPN’s College Gameday.

The One Foot Down staff will be making their weekly picks on Tallysight all season long. While this will generally mean the number of games will be around 5-8, the actual number from week to week will be quite flexible.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a 3 point home underdog to Ohio State with an over/under of 55.5.

The full list of games for the staff to pick this week are:

Florida State Seminoles VS Clemson Tigers

Colorado Buffaloes VS Oregon Ducks

UCLA Bruins VS Utah Utes

Ole Miss Rebels VS Alabama Crimson Tide

Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Ohio State Buckeyes

Oregon State Beavers VS Washington State Cougars

Iowa Hawkeyes VS Penn State Nittany Lions

North Carolina Tar Heels VS Pittsburgh Panthers

All of you can play along this week and for the rest of the season by dropping your picks in the comment section below.

Here is where our top five are as a staff with the spread: