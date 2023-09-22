When, where, and how to watch Notre Dame VS Ohio State

It’s the big one. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will play host to the Ohio State Buckeyes, and there is a boatload on the line for both teams. Besides remaining games against both respective chief rivals in the USC Trojans and Michigan Wolverines, this will be the biggest game of the season for both teams.

While there are plenty of reasons to believe that either team could survive a “good loss” on Saturday night and still make the college football playoff, for the Irish at least, this game is about national respect and demanding its place at the table for the foreseeable future.

Also... the whole thing is going to be a lot of fun.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, September 23 @ 7:30 PM EST

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

How to watch: NBC and Peacock app

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 3 point underdogs to the Buckeyes with an over/under of 55.

GAME NOTES

Official game notes from Notre Dame:

