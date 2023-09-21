Earned 5-Star Podcast: Notre Dame VS Ohio State doesn’t have to be close

Joshua and Brendan dropped Jude off at the ER and took a journey to the pod wormhole to get everyone ready for Notre Dame VS Ohio State inside Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday night. In this episode:

HELLO!

Thinking about the Roman Empire every single day.

Vikings was an overrated show.

More love should be given to the Mongols.

REVIEWS!

Defending here come the Irish to the death.

This is a massive weekend for college football and Notre dame gets top billing.

Brendan breaks down the Irish VS the Buckeyes, and is absolutely determined to point out all of the negatives with the team from Columbus.

The Earned 5-Star Top 20.

The weekly game picks across the world of college football gets intense with the intensity of the intenseness of the other games from across the country.

Greg drops his Top 20.

And much more weaved in and out of the show.

