The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will play host to the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday night in South Bend, and I’m not sure if the weather could be any better than what’s currently forecasted by those weather people.

We’re looking at warm — but not too warm — conditions on Saturday with no chance of rain. The tailgate lots open up in the morning and the Good Lord above will be blessing all of the fans on campus with perfect tailgating weather (unless you really crave hot chocolate and a steaming bowl of chili with beans).

When we finally get to the game and the sun sets, the temps drop into that perfect nighttime 60 zone on a clean and clear night. This playing weather is almost absolutely perfect, with just a little bit of wind gusts that may need to be managed.

If you’re going to be up there for the game, have a great and safe time — you’ll have incredible atmosphere that’s manmade and from Touchdown Jesus.