If you follow Notre Dame with more than a passing interest, you probably know that the best position groups on the roster are, in some order, quarterback, offensive line and cornerback. And if you follow college football with more than a passing interest, you probably know that Ohio State consistently has the best wide receiver room in the country.

But just because a position group is a roster strength doesn’t mean that it has the biggest impact in any given game. Take this weekend’s showdown between the Irish and Buckeyes, for example. If Notre Dame’s corners and Ohio State’s wideouts plays to a draw, some other position group(s) is/are going to have to put one team over the top.

So, OFD readers, what do you think are the most important position groups on both sides of the ball for Notre Dame this weekend?

On offense, is it Sam Hartman playing the game of his life and opening up the run with the pass? Is it the running backs wearing down Ohio State’s defense and opening up the pass with the run? Is it the wide receivers finally stepping up to make Hartman’s life easier? Is it the tight ends throwing an extra block or sneaking open for a couple of huge conversions/scores? Is it the offensive line making the whole operation work together?

On defense, is it the defensive line getting pressure on the Ohio State quarterback to make the cornerbacks job a little lighter? Is it the linebackers cleaning up some lackluster tackling from last weekend? Is it the corners playing lockdown defense? Is it the safeties just trying to not give up a gamebreaking play (or needing to make one to swing momentum)?

Let us know your opinion in the second poll of this Notre Dame-Ohio State week.

