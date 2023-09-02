Notre Dame takes care of business and puts down Tennessee State, 56-3

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are off to a 2-0 start to the college football season after taking down Tennessee State SCORE in the home opener.

In a few ways, Notre Dame got off to a little bit of a sluggish start against Tennessee State. Regardless of the jet lag that was shrugged off, Notre Dame scored touchdowns on their first five possessions — and all five scores came from different players.

Jeremiyah Love got things started with his first ever touchdown as a Notre Dame player — a 36 yarder on the opening drive.

Sam Hartman (14-17 194 2 TD) followed Love up with a 5 yard rushing touchdown of his own that saw him flip forward on his head in the endzone.

Chris Tyree officially became a wide receiver with a 24 yard touchdown reception from Hartman in the middle of the second quarter.

Audric Estime had 116 yards on 13 carries, with five of those yards coming on a 5 yard touchdown run.

Holden Staes had his first touchdown of his career to cap a beautiful drive with less than a minute to go in the first half.

Steve Angeli got his first two touchdown passes of his career in the second half with a 40 yarder to Jadarian Price and a 42 yarder to Gi’Bran Payne. Those touchdowns came on the heels of a pick six score by cornerback Clarence Lewis.

Notre Dame was absolutely dominant against an opponent that they should dominate — and stayed relatively healthy in the process. The one big ding was when Devyn Ford was hit on a kick return after the Tigers field goal, and fumbled the ball away. To anyone with eyes, Ford took helmet to helmet targeting on that play but there wasn’t even a review. He left the game and didn’t return.

More to come on One Foot Down.