The Notre Dame Fighting Irish return home from their international travels to take on the Tennessee State Tigers. Notre Dame is 1-0 and will be looking to continue to put in the work as they try to climb the rankings over the next few weeks before the huge matchup against Ohio State.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, September 2 @ 3:30 PM EST

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

How to watch: NBC and the Peacock App

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, there is no spread or money line for Notre Dame VS Tennessee State.

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.

GAME NOTES

Official game notes from Notre Dame and Tennessee State: