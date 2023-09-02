Welcome to week one of the college football season — a week in which the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team gets to play its second game of the season. So yeah... it’s the first full Saturday of college football as well as the bonus of Sunday and Monday games.

The One Foot Down staff will be making their weekly picks on Tallysight all season long. While this will generally mean the number of games will be around 5-8, the actual number from week to week will be quite flexible.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, there is no spread and no moneyline for Notre Dame’s game against the Tennessee State Tigers.

The full list of games for the staff to pick this week are:

Florida Gators at Utah Utes

Nebraska Cornhuskers at Minnesota Golden Gophers

North Carolina Tar Heels VS South Carolina Gamecocks

Notre Dame VS Tennessee State

LSU at Florida State

Colorado Buffaloes at TCU

Boise State Broncos at Washington Huskies

Clemson Tigers at Duke Blue Devils

Utah State Aggies at Iowa Hawkeyes

All of you can play along this week and for the rest of the season by dropping your picks in the comment section below.