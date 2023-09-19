How’d We Do Last Week?

As a refresher, I feature the most interesting, most wildly inaccurate, and most accurate takes for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the previous week. Let’s get started!

Most Wild Inaccurate

A lot of pretty solid takes this week so had to pull from the Colorado game to shoutout Onward here. This one was an INCREDIBLE game. I honestly had the exact same take so can’t fault him here at all.

Most Interesting

Get me Mexican Doritos. Not sure who I have to call but I need these. Well done Santacos.

Most Accurate

Awesome take by my dear friend Mr. Jay Woo. Dead on with this one with a 75 yarder to Tobias Merriweather and a 76 yarder to Chris Tyree.

And now onto the takes for this week’s matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Ohio State Buckeyes!

Cold Take

Tie Ball Game in the 4th Quarter

This game is a coin flip in my opinion. It is going to come down to who makes a bigger 50/50 type of play in a big moment. Last year, it was Ohio State beating a delayed safety blitz to put them ahead. Who will it be this year late in the game? 50/50 ball between Morrison/Marvin Harrison Jr.? Holden Staes vs. a safety or linebacker down the seam? Sam Hartman vs. Jim Knowles? This is going to be a game of give and take....all the way into the 4th quarter. I’m expecting fireworks and a legendary play late in the game....and hopefully it doesn’t swing the way of the Bush Push (gasps).

Hot Take

JJB records multiple sacks.

Javontae Jean-Baptiste has been a very solid player for the Irish so far, with 15 tackles already. He has been much sturdier in the run game than I anticipated, as he was pegged as a more of a pass rush specialist. He has been credited with a bunch of hurries this year and has been very close on getting home a few times. This game will mean so much to him, as an OSU grad. Kyle McCord and the OSU WR core will get theirs at times, but the moment will be big and the crowd will be loud....some confusion and adrenaline will lead to a big day from the big man.

