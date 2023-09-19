It’s already been said a hundred times, but it’s now officially Ohio State week. The Irish have dropped their last five games to the Buckeyes, last posting a win in 1936. With a chance for Notre Dame to end that streak and avenge last season’s loss in Columbus, and with a former Ohio State player as Irish head coach, this is the biggest game in Notre Dame Stadium since ... when?

The 2022 game against a top-5 Clemson team suffered from the fact that Notre Dame already had three losses. The 2020 matchup vs. No. 1 Clemson was hampered by the absence of Trevor Lawrence and the limited crowd in attendance. The 2018 Michigan game was great (and also the last time College Gameday came to town), but not as rare of an Irish opponent as the Buckeyes.

Georgia’s visit in 2017 had an unbelievable atmosphere, but the Irish were coming off a 4-8 season the year prior. And I don’t have a frame of reference for visits from Texas and Oklahoma in 2015 and 2012, respectively. So do you have to go back to the “Bush Push” game in 2005? Florida State in 1993? Miami in 1988?

A game’s significance doesn’t derive solely from the names on the front of the jerseys. How often do the teams play? What players are involved? Who are the coaches and what have they proven (or yet to prove)? Is one program ascending while the other is already at the mountain top?

With all those considerations in mind, I defer to you loyal OFD readers to give me an answer in the first installment of a series of fan polls ahead of the Notre Dame-Ohio State game: This is the biggest game in Notre Dame Stadium since...