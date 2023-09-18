On Monday it was announced that Notre Dame’s game against the Duke Blue Devils next weekend inside Wallace Wade Stadium will be a 7:30 PM game on ABC.

Sept. 30 on ABC. #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/fbz69s59Vt — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 18, 2023

Obviously we’ve seen all of this before. There is a trend of networks making the Notre Dame away game, a prime time matchup. Notre Dame is an incredibly good TV draw — especially when they are winning football games.

Duke is riding high off of a 3-0 start that saw them take down the Clemson Tigers in week one. The Blue Devils will look to stay undefeated this weekend as they go on the road to face the UConn Huskies. The possibility of this Duke team being 4-0 and ranked inside the top 15 was never given much consideration — but that’s exactly where this thing could be headed. Throw in a 5-0 top 5ish Irish team, and this will likely be the biggest game in Duke football history.