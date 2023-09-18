Joshua, Jude, and Brendan unlock the pod machine to discuss Notre Dame’s 41-24 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas. In this episode:

HELLO?

Joshua was running late so notes to the beginning of the pod will remain a secret. Like... you’re just going to have to listen to the podcast for yourself to find out how much mud Brendan and Jude drug his Ohioan ass through the mud.

Notre Dame did not play perfectly on Saturday, but were still able to dispatch the Chips with ease.

Audric Estime is incredible.

What the loss of JD Bertrand means to this team.

Protect Sam Hartman at all costs.

Possible Gameday guest pickers?

Hanna-Barbera cartoons.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

