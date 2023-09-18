Joshua, Jude, and Brendan unlock the pod machine to discuss Notre Dame’s 41-24 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas. In this episode:
- HELLO?
- Joshua was running late so notes to the beginning of the pod will remain a secret. Like... you’re just going to have to listen to the podcast for yourself to find out how much mud Brendan and Jude drug his Ohioan ass through the mud.
- Notre Dame did not play perfectly on Saturday, but were still able to dispatch the Chips with ease.
- Audric Estime is incredible.
- What the loss of JD Bertrand means to this team.
- Protect Sam Hartman at all costs.
- Possible Gameday guest pickers?
- Hanna-Barbera cartoons.
And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.
