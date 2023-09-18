 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING NEWS BANNER OF JOY! Deuce Knight is Irish

Filed under:

Earned 5-Star Podcast: Notre Dame stays explosive in a MAC victory

And other stuff from a fun CFB weekend

By Joshua Vowles
/ new
NCAA Football: Central Michigan at Notre Dame Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan unlock the pod machine to discuss Notre Dame’s 41-24 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas. In this episode:

  • HELLO?
  • Joshua was running late so notes to the beginning of the pod will remain a secret. Like... you’re just going to have to listen to the podcast for yourself to find out how much mud Brendan and Jude drug his Ohioan ass through the mud.
  • Notre Dame did not play perfectly on Saturday, but were still able to dispatch the Chips with ease.
  • Audric Estime is incredible.
  • What the loss of JD Bertrand means to this team.
  • Protect Sam Hartman at all costs.
  • Possible Gameday guest pickers?
  • Hanna-Barbera cartoons.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

Please RATE and REVIEW! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next Earned 5-Star Podcast.

You can listen to the show on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

In This Stream

2023 Notre Dame Football: Central Michigan Chippewas Week

View all 23 stories

More From One Foot Down

Loading comments...