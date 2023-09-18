 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Notre Dame Football: Irish ranked #9 in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll

Top 10

By Joshua Vowles
/ new
NCAA Football: Central Michigan at Notre Dame Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 4-0 after taking care of business at home with a 41-17 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas. While this wasn’t a huge win by any means, it was good enough to keep the Irish at #9 in the AP Top 25 and rise two spots to #9 in the Coaches Poll.

Notre Dame’s opponent this week is the Ohio State Buckeyes who come in at #6 in the AP Top 25 and #4 in the Coaches Poll.

Other Irish opponents in the rankings:

The Louisville Cardinals are the only other Irish opponent that received votes in either poll this week.

This was last week’s Earned 5-Star Podcast Top 20. Be sure to listen to this week’s Ohio State preview for the latest set of rankings.

In This Stream

2023 Notre Dame Football: Central Michigan Chippewas Week

View all 22 stories

More From One Foot Down

Loading comments...