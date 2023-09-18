The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 4-0 after taking care of business at home with a 41-17 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas. While this wasn’t a huge win by any means, it was good enough to keep the Irish at #9 in the AP Top 25 and rise two spots to #9 in the Coaches Poll.
Notre Dame’s opponent this week is the Ohio State Buckeyes who come in at #6 in the AP Top 25 and #4 in the Coaches Poll.
Other Irish opponents in the rankings:
- USC Trojans #5 in both polls.
- Duke Blue Devils #18 in both polls.
- Clemson Tigers #23 in the coaches poll.
The Louisville Cardinals are the only other Irish opponent that received votes in either poll this week.
