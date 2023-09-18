Opening Odds: Notre Dame is a home underdog to Ohio State

It’s finally time for BIG GAME WEEK in South Bend as #9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish welcome the #6 Ohio State Buckeyes for a September showdown in prime time on NBC.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a 3 point underdog to Ohio State with an over/under of 54points. Late Saturday night, the spread was 2.5 points — which was a massive difference from the 8.5 point spread that was listed two weeks ago.

Notre Dame has the 9th best scoring offense in the country right now at 46 points per game, while Ohio State has the nation’s 2nd ranked scoring defense by only giving up a little over 6 points per game. Both programs, however, haven’t had a really tough time getting here as OSU’s strength of schedule is #36 and ND’s is #44.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.