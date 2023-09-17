ESPN announced on Saturday that the College Football Gameday roadshow will be headed to South Bend this week for Notre Dame VS Ohio State.

WE'RE HEADED TO THE SHOWDOWN IN SOUTH BEND



The Buckeyes will meet the Fighting Irish on Saturday and we can't wait to be there! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/CusERzXSW5 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 16, 2023

For most of the offseason fans had pretty much figured this game would be one of the destination’s for ESPN’s traveling circus, but we still had to wait to see if both the Irish and the Buckeyes would navigate their fairly easy early season schedules to get here.

Both Notre Dame and Ohio State have been able to win fairly easily to start the season, and this is the game that everyone has circled as something that will help determine which program is a true college football playoff contender.

Notre Dame is no stranger to ESPN’s College Gameday show, and the first ever Gameday broadcast was done right there in South Bend back in 1993 when the Florida State Seminoles came up north to get their butts whooped.