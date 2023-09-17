 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notre Dame Football: ESPN College Gameday is headed to South Bend for Irish VS Ohio State

By Joshua Vowles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Alabama at Auburn Photo by Chip Dillard/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

ESPN announced on Saturday that the College Football Gameday roadshow will be headed to South Bend this week for Notre Dame VS Ohio State.

For most of the offseason fans had pretty much figured this game would be one of the destination’s for ESPN’s traveling circus, but we still had to wait to see if both the Irish and the Buckeyes would navigate their fairly easy early season schedules to get here.

Both Notre Dame and Ohio State have been able to win fairly easily to start the season, and this is the game that everyone has circled as something that will help determine which program is a true college football playoff contender.

Notre Dame is no stranger to ESPN’s College Gameday show, and the first ever Gameday broadcast was done right there in South Bend back in 1993 when the Florida State Seminoles came up north to get their butts whooped.

