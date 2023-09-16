 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GAME THREAD: #9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Central Michigan Chippewas

Hello MACtion — welcome back to South Bend

By Joshua Vowles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 Tennessee State at Notre Dame Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are back home this week and will face the MAC’s Central Michigan Chippewas. I have a prediction of 63-0 and maybe that happens and maybe it doesn’t. The key (again) is to stay healthy and to flex the depth charts.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, September 16 @ 2:30 PM EST
Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana
How to watch: Peacock app

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are a massive 34.5 point favorite at the moment — up one point from the opening lines posted on Sunday. The over/under is set at 51.

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter (or if you’re a weirdo and really want to call it X) for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.

GAME NOTES

Official game notes from Notre Dame:

