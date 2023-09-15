Notre Dame VS Central Michigan: Staff Picks

Welcome to week two of the college football season — a week in which the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team finally gets to play a team from a Power 5 conference. So yeah... we might know a little bit more about the boys after their matchup against the NC State Wolfpack than the previous two wins.

The One Foot Down staff will be making their weekly picks on Tallysight all season long. While this will generally mean the number of games will be around 5-8, the actual number from week to week will be quite flexible.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a 34.5 point favorite over CMU with an over/under of 51.

The full list of games for the staff to pick this week are:

Florida State Seminoles @ Boston College Eagles

LSU Tigers @ Mississippi State Bulldogs

CMU @ Notre Dame

Tennessee Volunteers @ Florida Gators

Louisville Cardinals @ Indiana Hoosiers

South Carolina Gamecocks @ Georgia Bulldogs

Minnesota Golden Gophers @ North Carolina Tar Heels

San Diego State Aztecs @ Oregon State Beavers

