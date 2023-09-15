Notre Dame VS Central Michigan: Staff Picks

Welcome to week two of the college football season — a week in which the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team finally gets to play a team from a Power 5 conference. So yeah... we might know a little bit more about the boys after their matchup against the NC State Wolfpack than the previous two wins.
The One Foot Down staff will be making their weekly picks on Tallysight all season long. While this will generally mean the number of games will be around 5-8, the actual number from week to week will be quite flexible.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a 34.5 point favorite over CMU with an over/under of 51.
The full list of games for the staff to pick this week are:
Florida State Seminoles @ Boston College Eagles
LSU Tigers @ Mississippi State Bulldogs
CMU @ Notre Dame
Tennessee Volunteers @ Florida Gators
Louisville Cardinals @ Indiana Hoosiers
South Carolina Gamecocks @ Georgia Bulldogs
Minnesota Golden Gophers @ North Carolina Tar Heels
San Diego State Aztecs @ Oregon State Beavers
All of you can play along this week and for the rest of the season by dropping your picks in the comment section below.
