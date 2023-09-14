The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are back home this week for some MACtion against the Central Michigan Chippewas. Notre Dame is 3-0 and ranked #9 in the nation by the AP Top 25, and has a massive home game next week against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

But that’s next week, and it would be very easy for fans and for the team to completely overlook this Saturday’s game due to the level of competition. And that would be dumb. We only get 12 college football Saturday’s and only half of those are inside the House that Rockne Built. These days are special, and Notre Dame fans proved it this week with a sellout for the CMU game — a game in which the Irish are favored by almost 7 touchdowns.

Certainly everyone is excited to see how this team continues to improve, but the very comfortable weather rolling into South Bend doesn’t hurt either.

On Saturday the weather for the game is expected to be partly sunny and in the mid-70s. The morning tailgating weather will be sunny and in the 60s — folks... it’s going to be a splendid day.