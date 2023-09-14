Joshua and Jude were not on vacation this week to enjoy quality time with a loving family — those two are ballers, grinders, and two guys that are definitely not enjoying family time on a lovely vacation. It’s Central Michigan week for Notre Dame Football — which means MACtion is back in the house. In this episode:

HELLO!

Emptiness and the abyss of week 3.

Brendan’s Central Michigan preview?

Going through the rest of the upcoming college football action for this weekend.

And much more weaved in and out of the show.

