Earned 5-Star Podcast: The week before the week for Notre Dame Football

By Joshua Vowles and ndjrs
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 01 Michigan at Notre Dame Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Joshua and Jude were not on vacation this week to enjoy quality time with a loving family — those two are ballers, grinders, and two guys that are definitely not enjoying family time on a lovely vacation. It’s Central Michigan week for Notre Dame Football — which means MACtion is back in the house. In this episode:

  • HELLO!
  • Emptiness and the abyss of week 3.
  • Brendan’s Central Michigan preview?
  • Going through the rest of the upcoming college football action for this weekend.

And much more weaved in and out of the show.

Please RATE and REVIEW! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next Earned 5-Star Podcast.

You can listen to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Be sure to subscribe so you never miss a show — which as some of you already know... can just appear out of thin air.

