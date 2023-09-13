How’d We Do Last Week?

As a refresher, I feature the most interesting, most wildly inaccurate, and most accurate takes for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the previous week. Let’s get started!

Most Wild Inaccurate

(insert long weather delay + slow start). The Weather delay proved to be what the Irish needed to come out firing.

Most Interesting

BRB currently writing a full screenplay of “Takes on a plane”

Most Accurate + NDOCD Apology

First off, I owe a MASSIVE apology to NDOCD. His takes for the Tennessee State game where perfect. Perfect. So perfect that I thought they were edited after the fact. After checking the time stamps I must own it and say I’m sorry. Well done sir, well done. And he nearly did it again this week with a score prediction of 45-17. He’s a freak to say the least. However, I am going to roll with Andrewhm54 for a couple reasons. Merriweather got loose on nearly a 50 yard pass AND Morrison got on the board with his first int of the year. The combo put him over the edge. Well done!

And now onto the takes for this week’s matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Central Michigan Chippewa’s

Cold Take

Notre Dame gets off to a SLOW start....

Don’t shoot the messenger......ND has one of the biggest games in a few years coming up next weekend with Ohio State. They are coming off a very solid win against NC State. I think Notre Dame sleepwalks into the first quarter and we see a score of 7-3 or 3-3 or something along those lines. It will take a big play on defense to jolt them out of their slumber. Look for a big sack fumble to shake off the rust and the Irish roll from there.

Hot Take

Jeremiyah Love has a 65 + Yard touchdown.

Every time Love touches the ball, it looks like he might take it the distance. He is earning more playing time and more carries. As the Irish begin to pull away in this one, he is the dagger. Look for him to have a run off tackle or a slip screen followed by a single cut to the house. Love will open it up and we will see his speed on full display. His ability to cut at full speed is so impressive.....watch how little his speed changes on the run below. Love is special folks, and he’s just getting started.

RB Jeremiyah Love 36-yard touchdown!



( : NBC) pic.twitter.com/MoORExmLyk — Notre Dame Fighting Irish (@Insidetheirish) September 2, 2023

Holy Cross Love

Sadly, my Crusaders fell just short in a thrilling 31-28 road loss to the Boston College Eagles. I was in attendance and gave it my all. Shoutout the HC faithful for outclassing and outnumbering the Eagles in this one.

Your Takes: Please leave your takes below (hot, cold medium-any temp). I will feature the Top Takes next week. GO IRISH!