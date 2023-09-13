The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 3-0 and ranked #9 in the country after flexing in the fourth quarter in a 45-24 win over NC State. Now the Irish head back home to welcome the MAC’s Central Michigan Chippewas to Notre Dame Stadium for a game that will NOT be on NBC.

This is Notre Dame’s last chance to work out the kinks before Ohio State comes to town, and will do so for fans to watch on a streaming platform.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, September 16 @ 2:30 PM EST

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

How to watch: Peacock app

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are a massive 34.5 point favorite at the moment — up one point from the opening lines posted on Sunday. The over/under is set at 54.5.

GAME NOTES

Official game notes from Notre Dame:

