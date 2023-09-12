On Monday the Notre Dame Fighting Irish released the depth charts for their upcoming game on Saturday against the Central Michigan Chippewas. As we’ll likely (and hopefully) see throughout the season, consistency is is key. In the words of the immortal Bell Biv DeVoe... ain’t nothing changed.
OFFENSE
2023 ND OFFENSE DEPTH CHART
|WR
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|TE
|WR
|WR
|RB
|QB
|WR
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|TE
|WR
|WR
|RB
|QB
|83 Jayden Thomas
|76 Joe Alt
|78 Pat Coogan
|52 Zeke Correll
|50 Rocco Spindler
|54 Blake Fisher
|88 Mitchell Evans
|5 Tobias Merriweather
|4 Chris Tyree
|7 Audric Estime
|10 Sam Hartman
|16 Deion Colzie
|79 Tosh Baker
|74 Billy Schrauth
|70 Ashton Craig
|73 Andrew Kristofic
|59 Aamil Wagner
|85 Holden Staes
|17 Rico Flores
|19 Jaden Greathouse
|3 Gi'Bran Payne
|18 Steve Angeli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|38 Sherwood Davis
|-
|-
|OR 24 Jadarian Price
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|OR 22 Devyn Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|OR 12 Jeremiyah Love
|-
As Jude and I repeatedly said on the latest Earned 5-Star Podcast... Notre Dame’s depth this season and their ability to spread the wealth has helped spawn what is maybe the deepest Notre Dame team in recent memory. We fully expect more of the depth chart to contribute this week just as they did with Tennessee State.
DEFENSE
2023 ND DEFENSE DEPTH CHART
|VYPER
|DT
|DT
|SDE
|WILL
|MIKE
|ROVER
|CB
|LS
|RS
|CB
|VYPER
|DT
|DT
|SDE
|WILL
|MIKE
|ROVER
|CB
|LS
|RS
|CB
|12 Jordan Botelho
|56 Howard Cross
|99 Rylie Mills
|1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste
|8 Marist Liufau
|27 J.D. Bertrand
|24 Jack Kiser
|5 Cam Hart
|2 D.J. Brown
|0 Xavier Watts
|20 Ben Morrison
|44 Junior Tuihalamaka
|97 Gabe Rubio
|47 Jason Onye
|OR 31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah
|23 Jaiden Ausberry
|34 Drayk Bowen
|3 Jaylen Sneed
|7 Jayden Mickey
|OR 4 Antonia Carter
|OR 11 Ramon Henderson
|29 Christian Gray
|40 Josh Burnham
|-
|42 Donovan Hinish
|40 Josh Burnham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|OR 13 Thomas Harper
|-
|OR 6 Clarence Lewis
While the depth chart remains the same, the expectation that JD Bertrand plays this week is likely pretty small. Bertrand is undergoing concussion protocol which probably means Jack Kiser at the MIKE and Jaylen Sneed at ROVER — at least early in the game.
SPECIAL TEAMS
2023 ND SPECIAL TEAMS DEPTH CHART
|KO
|PK
|P
|LS
|HOLDER
|PR
|KR
|KO
|PK
|P
|LS
|HOLDER
|PR
|KR
|32 Spencer Shrader
|32 Spencer Shrader
|14 Bryce McPherson
|65 Michael Vinson
|16 Dylan Devezin
|2 Chris Tyree
|24 Jadarian Price
|92 Zac Yoakam
|92 Zac Yoakam
|43 Ben Krimm
|51 Rino Monteforte
|14 Bryce McFerson
|7 Jayden Mickey
|12 Jeremiyah Love
Spencer Shrader now holds the record for the longest Notre Dame field goal in history at 54 yards. Running back Devyn Ford is probably back this week from concussion protocol, but it’s unlikely we will see him back on special teams right away.
