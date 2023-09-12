On Monday the Notre Dame Fighting Irish released the depth charts for their upcoming game on Saturday against the Central Michigan Chippewas. As we’ll likely (and hopefully) see throughout the season, consistency is is key. In the words of the immortal Bell Biv DeVoe... ain’t nothing changed.

OFFENSE

2023 ND OFFENSE DEPTH CHART WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB 83 Jayden Thomas 76 Joe Alt 78 Pat Coogan 52 Zeke Correll 50 Rocco Spindler 54 Blake Fisher 88 Mitchell Evans 5 Tobias Merriweather 4 Chris Tyree 7 Audric Estime 10 Sam Hartman 16 Deion Colzie 79 Tosh Baker 74 Billy Schrauth 70 Ashton Craig 73 Andrew Kristofic 59 Aamil Wagner 85 Holden Staes 17 Rico Flores 19 Jaden Greathouse 3 Gi'Bran Payne 18 Steve Angeli - - - - - - 38 Sherwood Davis - - OR 24 Jadarian Price - - - - - - - - - - OR 22 Devyn Ford - - - - - - - - - - OR 12 Jeremiyah Love -

As Jude and I repeatedly said on the latest Earned 5-Star Podcast... Notre Dame’s depth this season and their ability to spread the wealth has helped spawn what is maybe the deepest Notre Dame team in recent memory. We fully expect more of the depth chart to contribute this week just as they did with Tennessee State.

DEFENSE

2023 ND DEFENSE DEPTH CHART VYPER DT DT SDE WILL MIKE ROVER CB LS RS CB VYPER DT DT SDE WILL MIKE ROVER CB LS RS CB 12 Jordan Botelho 56 Howard Cross 99 Rylie Mills 1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste 8 Marist Liufau 27 J.D. Bertrand 24 Jack Kiser 5 Cam Hart 2 D.J. Brown 0 Xavier Watts 20 Ben Morrison 44 Junior Tuihalamaka 97 Gabe Rubio 47 Jason Onye OR 31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah 23 Jaiden Ausberry 34 Drayk Bowen 3 Jaylen Sneed 7 Jayden Mickey OR 4 Antonia Carter OR 11 Ramon Henderson 29 Christian Gray 40 Josh Burnham - 42 Donovan Hinish 40 Josh Burnham - - - - OR 13 Thomas Harper - OR 6 Clarence Lewis

While the depth chart remains the same, the expectation that JD Bertrand plays this week is likely pretty small. Bertrand is undergoing concussion protocol which probably means Jack Kiser at the MIKE and Jaylen Sneed at ROVER — at least early in the game.

SPECIAL TEAMS

2023 ND SPECIAL TEAMS DEPTH CHART KO PK P LS HOLDER PR KR KO PK P LS HOLDER PR KR 32 Spencer Shrader 32 Spencer Shrader 14 Bryce McPherson 65 Michael Vinson 16 Dylan Devezin 2 Chris Tyree 24 Jadarian Price 92 Zac Yoakam 92 Zac Yoakam 43 Ben Krimm 51 Rino Monteforte 14 Bryce McFerson 7 Jayden Mickey 12 Jeremiyah Love

Spencer Shrader now holds the record for the longest Notre Dame field goal in history at 54 yards. Running back Devyn Ford is probably back this week from concussion protocol, but it’s unlikely we will see him back on special teams right away.