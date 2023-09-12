Joshua and Jude shake off the rain, wipe down the pod machine, and yell wildly into the lightning storm after Notre Dame’s 45-24 victory over the NC State Wolfpack. In this episode:

HELLO!

The wedding night of Tim Tebow.

A bad 9/11 joke spawns some vivid memories from 22 years ago.

Throwing out the first pitch.

REVIEWS!

There’s fear in your eyes as Joshua takes your glass of champagne.

Pearl Jam and Deer Creek forever.

Notre Dame’s travel day in Raleigh.

Managing a game delay.

How are you not prepared for things?

We spin a very very positive takeaway from this game because explosive plays are awesome and should be celebrated as a good thing - always.

Taking out Brennan Armstrong.

ACC refs went full Shane McMahon.

A new Notre Dame record.

The rest of the college football day.

The new Earned 5-Star Top 20 is released and our friend Greg goes off on rankings and friendship.

And much more weaved in and out of the show.

