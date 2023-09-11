Three perfect things from Notre Dame’s win: Tubed Meats, Fashion, and Gold C’s

I can tell we are really starting to get into the college football season when those “other” stories from game weekend start being passed around the campfire. Notre Dame’s 45-24 win over NC State was definitely impressive, and there are a handful of “other” fun things to talk about as well.

I don’t know why I keep putting “other” in quotation marks... but whatever.

TUBED MEAT POWER

I highly doubt this happens again. During the weather delay that lasted over two hours, Notre Dame went back into the locker room with no dry clothes and no food to eat. Notre Dame was not prepared for a long delay, and while NC State had everything they could want, the Irish had to make other arrangements.

Molly McGrath says that Notre Dame "Didn't have enough food for the extended break. So staff went to stadium concessions and got players hot dogs and brats." pic.twitter.com/WDaM1J0dcf — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 9, 2023

As a credentialed media member that has had more than my fair share of pregame and halftime hot dogs... this whole thing made me laugh because it makes perfect sense. Audric Estime said he only had one — and look at the power it gave him to outrun the entire Wolfpack for an 80 yard touchdown.

FASHION ICON

It should go without saying that Marcus Freeman has been a breathe of fresh air at Notre Dame for a lot of different reasons — on and off the field. But regardless if he’s on the field or off of it, he looks good — really good. His fashion sense is elite, and even had Irish Illustrated’s Tim Prister asking to borrrow his jacket.

Our own Lauren Dangel has written several pieces in regards to Freeman’s fashion, and her writing helped spark a news spot from ABC 57’s Allison Hayes this past weekend.

. @Marcus_Freeman1 is a sharp dressed man We go 1-on-1 with the @NDFootball head coach about his style! And shout out to @lauren_dangel for the inspiration! https://t.co/1hdqNycpRk — Allison Hayes (@AlliHayesMedia) September 9, 2023

GOLD C

I’m honestly embarrassed that I don’t know more about this, but is this how the solid gold C happened? It was an accident that looked — so good that it stays? If that’s the truth, then I love it even more.