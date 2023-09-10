The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 3-0 and ranked #9 in the county after a 45-24 blowout victory in Raleigh over the NC State Wolfpack that more than covered the 7 point spread most had marked down.

The Irish head back home to Notre Dame Stadium this week averaging 44 points a game while giving up an average of 10 points a game. The opponent this week comes from the MAC, and it’s the Central Michigan Chippewas. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a 33 point favorite with an over/under of 55.5.

Notre Dame has covered against the spread in its first three games of the season, which is a fairly uncommon sight to see in South Bend.

Central Michigan was last seen squeaking by FCS New Hampshire in a 45-42 shootout. Much like Notre Dame’s first two games of the season, we will likely see nothing more than what has been shown — and a fair amount of playing time down the depth charts.